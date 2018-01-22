FOUND: Teen believed to have run away to Missouri with boyfriend - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

FOUND: Teen believed to have run away to Missouri with boyfriend

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Mackenzie Rose Intagliata, 15 (Source: TPSO) Mackenzie Rose Intagliata, 15 (Source: TPSO)
Jayvionte Tupac Harris, 15 (Source: TPSO) Jayvionte Tupac Harris, 15 (Source: TPSO)
ROSELAND, LA (WAFB) -

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has located a teen that ran away from her house in Roseland.

Mackenzie Rose Intagliata, 15, is believed to have left her house around 4 a.m. on Monday, January 22. It was believed she may be traveling to Dellwood, Missouri, which is a suburb of St. Louis, with her boyfriend, Jayvionte Tupac Harris, 15, who goes by Tupac.

She was found around 4 p.m. on Monday at a residence in Dellwood. Officials say she's being held in protective custody until her parents arrive.

