Over 21,000 Walmart and Sam's Club employees in La. to receive pay increases, bonuses

Over 21,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club employees in Louisiana will soon receive pay increases and bonuses totaling $37,471,955, the company announced in a news release.

Walmart has increased the starting wage nationwide to $11 an hour. The new average hourly wage for full-time employees in Louisiana will be $14.17. Over 18,000 Walmart and Sam’s Clubs in employees in the state are expected to receive expected to receive a wage increase, which the company estimates will total more than $27 million. The retail giant will also provide a one-time cash bonus of up to $1,000 to over 21,000 employees in Louisiana.

The company says it will expand its benefits offerings for parental leave and adoption. Full-time hourly employees will receive 10 weeks of paid maternity leave and six weeks of paid parental leave. Salaried employees will receive six weeks of paid parental leave. Also, full-time and salaried associates will receive up to $5,000 per child in financial assistance to support adoptions.

“We are building on investments we’ve been making in associates, in their wages and skills development,” said Doug McMillon, Walmart president and CEO said in a news release. “It’s our people who make the difference and we appreciate how they work hard to make every day easier for busy families.”

"Walmart's leadership in reinvesting the company's expected tax reform savings back into its associates will make Louisiana communities stronger," said Dawn Johnson, executive director of the Louisiana Retailers Association. "I am grateful for this leadership, and pleased that Walmart employees and their families across the state will see immediate benefits like pay increases and expanded parental leave."

