Report: 3 Southern University alumni make NBA referee history

NBA referees C. J. Washington, Bennie Adams, and Courtney Kirkland, all graduates of Southern University, became the first to gradate from the same school and officiate a game (Source: Twitter)

Three NBA referees made league history Sunday night, all because of their connection to Southern University.

According to ESPN reporter Marc J. Spears, for the first time in the history of the National Basketball Association, three referees who graduated from the same school worked a game together.

Referees C. J. Washington, Bennie Adams, and Courtney Kirkland are all graduates of Southern University. On Sunday night, the trio worked their first NBA game together when the Pheonix Suns took on the Nuggets in Denver.

In addition to being former Jaguars, Washington and Adams are also Louisiana natives. Washington is from Baton Rouge, while Adams is from New Orleans. Kirkland, however, is from Flint, MI.

Of the three, Adams is the most seasoned with 23 years of NBA referee experience. Kirkland has been officiating for 18 seasons, while Washington is on his second season as an NBA referee.

All three referees got their start officiating Louisiana high school sports. Washington and Adams also officiated for the SWAC and SEC collegiate conferences.

