Skip-scanning thief helped customers out of 'kindness of his heart,' police say

A skip-scanning thief claims he did it out of the "kindness of his heart," police said.

The Thibodaux Police Department reported John Coleman, 19, a store clerk, allowed customers to leave with items despite not paying the full purchasing amount for them.

Police Chief Bryan Zeringue said on one occasion Coleman only charged a customer $67.06 on $729.83 worth of merchandise. He added another time, Coleman only scanned $6.16 when $560.68 was purchased.

According to investigators, Coleman said he did not know the customers and decided to help them after they told him they were "falling on hard times."

Coleman was booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center on theft charges.

