Man who biked Oregon Trail to speak at Backpacker on Jan. 25

A man who re-traced the Oregon Trail by bike will be speaking about his experience at the Backpacker on Jan. 25.

In 2012, Don Weinell biked all 2,100 miles of the historic route beginning in Independence, Missouri and ending in Oregon City, Oregon. During his journey, Weinell kept a journal of his experience and photographed many pioneer landmarks along the way.

Weinell, who is a Louisiana native and environmental scientist, has since published the journal upon the insistence of his family and friends. He will be presenting the journal along with a presentation about his experiences at The Backpacker.

Refreshments will be served at 6:30 p.m. before the presentation. The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. and is sponsored by the Baton Rouge Group of the Sierra Club.

The Backpacker is located at 7656 Jefferson Highway Baton Rouge, LA.

