WANTED: Man uses cloned credit cards to buy gift cards

Detectives are hoping someone recognizes the man who used cloned credit cards to make illegal purchases so they can put him behind bars.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported he used several cloned cards at three different Walmart locations in the Baton Rouge area.

According to reports, the thief used the cards on Dec. 12, 2017 to make small gift card purchases.

Anyone with information about his identity is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

