Louisiana International Film Festival accepting submissions from local, international filmmakers

The Louisiana International Film Festival and Mentorship program, also known as LIFF, is now accepting submissions from filmmakers until February 5. The film festival showcases international and local talent.
Filmmakers can submit full-length narrative or documentary features, as well as narrative, documentary and animated shorts for consideration at: https://www.lifilmfest.org/filmmakers/submit-your-film/.
RELATED: Open casting call to be held for extras for WWII movie 'Greyhound' filming in Baton Rouge
LIFF was created in 2011 to connect the filmmakers and residents of Louisiana with creative and economic opportunities in the entertainment & innovation industries. LIFF 2018 is scheduled to host a showcase of world-class film, music, and educational programming April 19-22, 2018 at Perkins Rowe in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Submission by Louisiana residents is free at: https://www.withoutabox.com/ login/12017 and enter the promo code: LagniappeLIFF2018. The festival also includes presentations of Louisiana High School short films which are also free to submit.
Organizers of the festival carefully curate film programming to reflect the best in current international and local cinema. Each year the programmers select short, documentary, and narrative feature films that highlight superlative established and up-and-coming talent. Over the past five years, LIFF has garnered an international reputation, hosted thousands of attendees, facilitated countless success stories and grown the momentum of Louisiana’s filmmaking community.
For more information visit www.lifilmfest.org or call 225-612- 2193.
MORE:
What Baton Rouge is doing to lure more film productions in 2018
New movie studio becomes first company to qualify for Louisiana film industry payroll tax incentives
Dad on 'Stranger Things' teaches acting at LSU
Tom Hanks' naval WWII drama to film in Baton Rouge in 2018
Annual Baton Rouge Jewish Film Festival to be held at Manship Theatre
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.
The identity of a homeless man who was found dead in a wooded area last week has been released.More >>
The identity of a homeless man who was found dead in a wooded area last week has been released.More >>
Over 21,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club employees in Louisiana will soon receive pay increases and bonuses totaling $37,471,955, the company announced in a news release.More >>
Over 21,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club employees in Louisiana will soon receive pay increases and bonuses totaling $37,471,955, the company announced in a news release.More >>
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a runaway teen from Roseland.More >>
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a runaway teen from Roseland.More >>
Three NBA referees made league history Sunday night, all because of their connection to Southern University.More >>
Three NBA referees made league history Sunday night, all because of their connection to Southern University.More >>
A fiery 18-wheeler crash shut down I-10 West between Baton Rouge and Lafayette early Monday morning. It happened on I-10 West just past Whiskey Bay on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge around 5 a.m.More >>
A fiery 18-wheeler crash shut down I-10 West between Baton Rouge and Lafayette early Monday morning. It happened on I-10 West just past Whiskey Bay on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge around 5 a.m.More >>
Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.More >>
Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.More >>
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now said he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.More >>
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now said he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.More >>
The victim sustained cuts from a razor blade to her palm and calf.More >>
The victim sustained cuts from a razor blade to her palm and calf.More >>
Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict confirms a 2-year-old girl died at Forrest General Hospital over the weekend due to complications from the flu. Benedict said the child is from Sumrall.More >>
Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict confirms a 2-year-old girl died at Forrest General Hospital over the weekend due to complications from the flu. Benedict said the child is from Sumrall.More >>
A search-and-rescue operation is underway after a woman fell off the Carnival Triumph into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday night.More >>
A search-and-rescue operation is underway after a woman fell off the Carnival Triumph into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday night.More >>
Ellis County Sheriff's Office said a suspect is in custody after a school shooting in Italy, Texas on Monday morning.More >>
Ellis County Sheriff's Office said a suspect is in custody after a school shooting in Italy, Texas on Monday morning.More >>