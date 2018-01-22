Louisiana International Film Festival accepting submissions from local, international filmmakers

The Louisiana International Film Festival and Mentorship program, also known as LIFF, is now accepting submissions from filmmakers until February 5. The film festival showcases international and local talent.

Filmmakers can submit full-length narrative or documentary features, as well as narrative, documentary and animated shorts for consideration at: https://www.lifilmfest.org/filmmakers/submit-your-film/.

LIFF was created in 2011 to connect the filmmakers and residents of Louisiana with creative and economic opportunities in the entertainment & innovation industries. LIFF 2018 is scheduled to host a showcase of world-class film, music, and educational programming April 19-22, 2018 at Perkins Rowe in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Submission by Louisiana residents is free at: https://www.withoutabox.com/ login/12017 and enter the promo code: LagniappeLIFF2018. The festival also includes presentations of Louisiana High School short films which are also free to submit.

Organizers of the festival carefully curate film programming to reflect the best in current international and local cinema. Each year the programmers select short, documentary, and narrative feature films that highlight superlative established and up-and-coming talent. Over the past five years, LIFF has garnered an international reputation, hosted thousands of attendees, facilitated countless success stories and grown the momentum of Louisiana’s filmmaking community.

For more information visit www.lifilmfest.org or call 225-612- 2193.

