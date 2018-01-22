From the WAFB First Alert Weather team

The local area appears to be getting some good luck as it pertains to a line of showers and t-storms that will move through the area Monday morning. The risk for severe weather continues to drop leading the Storm Prediction Center to completely remove the viewing area from its risk of severe weather Monday morning.

The forecast calls for a weakening line of showers and t-storms to push through the metro area during the mid to late morning Monday. It will still be a good idea to have the rain gear for back to school and back to work. Rainfall totals will stay below 0.50" for just about everyone.

A cold front pushes through on the back side of the line of t-showers leading to a modest cool down for mid-week. Temperatures will be very close to normal Tuesday through Friday with lows near 40° and highs near 60°. Our next storm system arrives late Friday into Saturday. As of now, this appears to be a potential heavy rain producing system. Showers appear likely with a few storms in the mix. If you have outdoor plans scheduled for next Saturday you may want to start looking at an indoor option.

A cold front will dry things out and cool things down significantly as we start the next week. Temperatures will struggle to make the 50°s next Sunday.

