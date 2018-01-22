FEMA reimburses over $508M in disaster assistance for August 2016 flood

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has reimbursed Louisiana schools, local and state government agencies and nonprofits with over $508 million in federal disaster assistance for expenses with the August 2016 flood, the federal agency announced in a news release Monday.

Most of the funding through FEMA’s Public Assistance program reimburses actions in the immediate response and early phase of recovery.

FEMA reimbursed $90,732,919 for debris-removal expenses and $313,246,378 for disaster response measures such as first responder services, temporary facilities, and cleaning flood damage.

The federal disaster agency has reimbursed over $98 million for flood-related permanent repairs.

Roads and Bridges: $7,228,158

Water Control Facilities: $781,501

Buildings and Equipment—such as schools and other essential community facilities: $78,138,838

Public Utilities: $11,723,934

Parks and Recreation: $551,996

FEMA also continues to collaborate with 282 applicants in 26 parishes on recovery projects. A portion of the $98 million reimbursements for permanent repairs, includes $2.1 million to enhance resiliency, such as elevating electrical items, waterproofing, and strengthening facilities.

Usually, FEMA reimburses 75 percent of the eligible expense. However, it has reimbursed 90 percent of eligible expenses because of the magnitude of the August 2016 floods.

Funding for infrastructure is in addition to the more than $775 million from FEMA to help survivors with housing-related expenses.

RELATED: 2016 Historic Flooding

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.