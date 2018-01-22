LSU ranked No.2 in this week's gymnastics top 25

LSU dropped one spot to No. 2 in the latest NCAA gymnastics top 25 poll.

Oklahoma is the new No. 1, just edging out the Tigers, 197.538 to 197.238.

Utah, UCLA and Florida round out the top 5.

LSU beat Alabama Friday night with a season-best score of 197.450 in front of a school record 13,729 fans.

RELATED STORY: No. 1 LSU takes down Alabama in front of record crowd

The SEC has eight schools ranked in the top 25:

2. LSU

5. Florida

6. Kentucky

7. Alabama

10. Arkansas

11. Georgia

16. Auburn

17. Missouri

LSU travels to Fort Worth, TX, for the Metroplex Challenge Saturday night. The Tigers will square off against NC State, Washington and UCLA in the Fort Worth Convention Center.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.