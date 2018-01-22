Officials: 2-vehicle crash involving school bus sends 1 child, 1 driver to the hospital

Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus Monday morning that sent a student and a driver to the hospital.

It happened on LA 621 at Tiggy Duplessis Road in Prairieville.

A spokeswoman with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said one child on the bus suffered a bloody nose due to the crash. She added the student was taken to the hospital.

She also reported the driver of the car involved in the crash suffered moderate injuries and was also taken to the hospital.

Officials said there were 20 students on the bus at the time of the crash. The school bus belongs to Central Middle School in Gonzales.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

