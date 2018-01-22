2-vehicle crash involving school bus sends 2 children; driver of other vehicle at fault

Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus Monday morning that sent two students and a driver to the hospital.

It happened on LA 621 at Tiggy Duplessis Road in Prairieville.

A spokeswoman with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said two children on the bus were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. She explained one of those injuries was a bloody nose.

She added the driver of the car involved in the crash suffered moderate injuries and was also taken to the hospital.

Officials said there were 20 students on the bus at the time of the crash. The school bus belongs to Central Middle School in Gonzales.

According to LSP, the driver of the car, Ledarrin Walker, 29, is at fault for the wreck. He reportedly failed to maintain control of his vehicles and somehow ran off the road and hit the school bus. Walker is charged with careless operation, driving on a suspended license, no insurance, no seat belt, and having a fake motor vehicle inspection sticker.

