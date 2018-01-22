FDNY: 32 people hurt, some seriously, in apartment fire

NEW YORK (AP) - The Fire Department of New York says 32 people have been taken to hospitals - some with serious injuries - following a fire in a Brooklyn apartment building.
The FDNY says two of the patients were transported with potentially life-threatening injuries.
The Daily News says residents in pajamas watched from the street as firefighters tackled the blaze. It was reported around 11:40 p.m. Sunday in Cypress Hills and brought under control about an hour later.
Two firefighters were among those requiring medical attention.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Thousands of people poured into a football stadium in Las Vegas on the anniversary of women's marches around the world, capping off a weekend of global demonstrations for equality, justice and an end to sexual...More >>
Thousands of people poured into a football stadium in Las Vegas on the anniversary of women's marches around the world, capping off a weekend of global demonstrations for equality, justice and an end to sexual harassment.More >>
Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdownMore >>
Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdownMore >>
President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.More >>
President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.More >>
Bitterly divided Congress careens fails to stave off government shutdownMore >>
Bitterly divided Congress careens fails to stave off government shutdownMore >>
Bitterly divided Congress careens toward a government shutdown in a partisan stare-downMore >>
Bitterly divided Congress careens toward a government shutdown in a partisan stare-downMore >>
Activists are returning to the streets a year after more than 1 million people rallied at women's marches around the world with a message of female empowerment and protest against President Donald TrumpMore >>
Activists are returning to the streets a year after more than 1 million people rallied at women's marches around the world with a message of female empowerment and protest against President Donald TrumpMore >>
A bitterly divided Congress hurtled toward a government shutdown this weekend in a partisan stare-downMore >>
A bitterly divided Congress hurtled toward a government shutdown this weekend in a partisan stare-downMore >>
A bitterly divided Congress hurtled toward a government shutdown this weekend in a partisan stare-downMore >>
A bitterly divided Congress hurtled toward a government shutdown this weekend in a partisan stare-downMore >>
Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber has described herself in court as one of 140 survivors of sexual assault by former sports doctor Larry NassarMore >>
Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber has described herself in court as one of 140 survivors of sexual assault by former sports doctor Larry NassarMore >>
Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber has described herself in court as one of 140 survivors of sexual assault by former sports doctor Larry NassarMore >>
Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber has described herself in court as one of 140 survivors of sexual assault by former sports doctor Larry NassarMore >>
A bitterly divided Congress hurtled toward a government shutdown this weekend in a partisan stare-downMore >>
A bitterly divided Congress hurtled toward a government shutdown this weekend in a partisan stare-downMore >>