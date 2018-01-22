Gov. Edwards set to unveil budget plan

Gov. John Bel Edwards will be talking Monday about Louisiana's budget reform.

He's going to offer his solutions to fix the state's fiscal crisis when he unveils his budget plan, as the state approaches a billion dollar fiscal cliff.

His speech is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

The governor is not ruling out a February special session, saying there's no reason to go into a regular session without trying to fix the budget first.

As of the end of last week, there wasn't any certainty if he would call for a special session.

Last month, Edwards introduced his tax plan to replace the billion dollars in revenue falling off the books. Republican leaders pushed back, saying the governor's plan didn't include specifics.

House Speaker Taylor Barras said he's floated four "budget reform" ideas to Edwards that GOP lawmakers want to see in a possible February special session.

