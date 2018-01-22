Gov. Edwards presents worst-case budget plan

Gov. John Bel Edwards talked Monday before a packed committee room about Louisiana's budget reform.

Edwards's operating budget proposal is $25.3 billion, which is down from $28.1 billion this year. He presented his worst-case budget plan.

"This is what falling off the cliff looks like," Edwards said.

He said he still has not received an alternative plan from House leadership for how to deal with fiscal cliff.

"I cannot negotiate with myself. It doesn’t work that way," Edwards explained.

"To say I am frustrated would be an understatement," he added.

He is calling for cooperation from the legislature.

"Let’s prove that we’re not Washington, DC. There’s a majority in this legislature that want to fix this cliff," he said.

Sen. Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge, said she’s "angry" that those who rely on NOW and other healthcare waivers will have to come back yet again to ask for funding

Rep. Katrina Jackson, D-Bastrop, said a special session is needed in February, because students are currently making decisions on where to go to college and they need to know about funding levels for higher education.

Edwards also indicated budget cuts could put deals with partnership hospitals in jeopardy.

Rep. Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge, said he hopes the governor will be "flexible" in budget negotiations. He suggested he didn’t feel Edwards was last year.

The governor is not ruling out a February special session, saying there's no reason to go into a regular session without trying to fix the budget first. As of the end of last week, there wasn't any certainty if he would call for a special session.

Last month, Edwards introduced his tax plan to replace the billion dollars in revenue falling off the books. Republican leaders pushed back, saying the governor's plan didn't include specifics.

House Speaker Taylor Barras said he's floated four "budget reform" ideas to Edwards that GOP lawmakers want to see in a possible February special session.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.