Gov. Edwards presents worst-case budget plan

Detectives are hoping someone recognizes the man who used cloned credit cards to make illegal purchases so they can put him behind bars.More >>
Detectives are hoping someone recognizes the man who used cloned credit cards to make illegal purchases so they can put him behind bars.More >>
Andre Chiang has a voice that can raise goosebumps in an audience. He took away first place in the 45th National Association of Teachers of Singing (NATS) artist awards competition on January 5.More >>
Andre Chiang has a voice that can raise goosebumps in an audience. He took away first place in the 45th National Association of Teachers of Singing (NATS) artist awards competition on January 5.More >>
The Louisiana International Film Festival and Mentorship program, also known as LIFF, is now accepting submissions from filmmakers until February 5.More >>
The Louisiana International Film Festival and Mentorship program, also known as LIFF, is now accepting submissions from filmmakers until February 5.More >>
Boil advisories currently in effect.More >>
Boil advisories currently in effect.More >>
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has reimbursed Louisiana schools, local and state government agencies and nonprofits with over $508 million in federal disaster assistance for expenses with the August 2016 flood, the federal agency announced in a news release Monday.More >>
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has reimbursed Louisiana schools, local and state government agencies and nonprofits with over $508 million in federal disaster assistance for expenses with the August 2016 flood, the federal agency announced in a news release Monday.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.More >>
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now said he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.More >>
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now said he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.More >>
Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.More >>
Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.More >>
Buckingham Palace is undergoing a 10-year renovation of the wiring, plumbing and heating. The project is revealing hidden treasures.More >>
Buckingham Palace is undergoing a 10-year renovation of the wiring, plumbing and heating. The project is revealing hidden treasures.More >>
The victim sustained cuts from a razor blade to her palm and calf.More >>
The victim sustained cuts from a razor blade to her palm and calf.More >>
A search-and-rescue operation is underway after a woman fell off the Carnival Triumph into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday night.More >>
A search-and-rescue operation is underway after a woman fell off the Carnival Triumph into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday night.More >>
Ellis County Sheriff's Office said a suspect is in custody after a school shooting in Italy, Texas on Monday morning.More >>
Ellis County Sheriff's Office said a suspect is in custody after a school shooting in Italy, Texas on Monday morning.More >>
A Mid-South woman said she was nearly kidnapped by a driver of ride-sharing service.More >>
A Mid-South woman said she was nearly kidnapped by a driver of ride-sharing service.More >>