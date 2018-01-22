Officials: Cigarette sparks fire that destroys trailer - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Officials: Cigarette sparks fire that destroys trailer

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Baton Rouge fire crews spent part of Saturday night battling a fire.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened at a trailer on Airline Highway just after 9 p.m.

According to investigators, a cigarette sparked the fire.

Two people were home at the time, but no one was injured.

The trailer, though, is a total loss.

