I-10 West shut down for more than 9 hours due to crash involving

I-10 West shut down for more than 9 hours due to crash involving 18-wheeler

Posted by WAFB Staff
18-wheeler burns on I-10 West on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge (Source: Susan Quebedeaux) 18-wheeler burns on I-10 West on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge (Source: Susan Quebedeaux)
ST. MARTIN PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

An 18-wheeler that caught fire shut down I-10 West for about nine hours Monday morning between Baton Rouge and Lafayette.

It happened on I-10 West just past Whiskey Bay on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge around 5 a.m. on January 22.

Louisiana State Police reported that no one was injured. There was no crash that sparked the fire. 

No citations were issued.

