I-10 West shut down for more than 9 hours due to crash involving 18-wheeler

An 18-wheeler that caught fire shut down I-10 West for about nine hours Monday morning between Baton Rouge and Lafayette.

It happened on I-10 West just past Whiskey Bay on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge around 5 a.m. on January 22.

Louisiana State Police reported that no one was injured. There was no crash that sparked the fire.

No citations were issued.

