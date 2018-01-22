I-10 West now open between Baton Rouge and Lafayette following 18-wheeler fire

18-wheeler burns on I-10 West on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge (Source: Susan Quebedeaux)

UPDATE:

I-10 West is now open at Whiskey Bay on the Basin Bridge.

Traffic congestion has reached LA 1.

A fiery 18-wheeler crash shut down I-10 West for about nine hours Monday morning between Baton Rouge and Lafayette.

It happened on I-10 West just past Whiskey Bay on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge around 5 a.m.

Louisiana State Police reported there were no injuries in the crash.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.