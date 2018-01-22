18-wheeler fire shuts down I-10 West between Baton Rouge and Laf - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

18-wheeler fire shuts down I-10 West between Baton Rouge and Lafayette

Posted by WAFB Staff
Connect
18-wheeler burns on I-10 West on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge (Source: Susan Quebedeaux) 18-wheeler burns on I-10 West on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge (Source: Susan Quebedeaux)
ST. MARTIN PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

A fiery 18-wheeler crash shut down I-10 West between Baton Rouge and Lafayette early Monday morning.

It happened on I-10 West just past Whiskey Bay on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge around 5 a.m.

I-10 West is closed at LA 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish. Drivers can take LA 415 North to US 190 West to I-49 South to get to Lafayette.

Louisiana State Police reported there were no injuries in the crash.

Troopers said I-10 West will be closed for several hours.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly