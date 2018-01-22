10 Things to Know for Today

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Philadelphia Eagles' Beau Allen and Chris Long celebrate after the NFL football NFC championship game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Philadelphia. The Eagles won 38-7 to advance to Super Bowl LII.

By The Associated Press



Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. SENATE VOTE MAY TEMPORARILY END GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Democrats could agree to a three-week spending measure, until Feb. 8, in return for a Republican commitment to address immigration policy and other pressing issues

2. WHERE VICE PRESIDENT PENCE IS VISITING

Pence kicked off his visit to Israel with a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in which he said it was an honor to be in "Israel's capital, Jerusalem."

3. A NEW VOLATILE FRONTLINE IN THE SYRIAN WAR

Fierce clashes are ongoing as Syria's Kurdish militia says it's repelled Turkish troops from villages seized in Ankara's offensive against the Afrin enclave.

4. ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS DISPLAY BREEZIER MOOD

Screen Actors Guild Awards are mostly numbingly similar to what was seen before, from the winners to the commentary on why the crusade against sexual misconduct matters.

5. WHOSE RETURN TO HOMELAND IS NOW ON HOLD

The gradual repatriation of more than 680,000 Rohingya Muslim refugees back to Myanmar from Bangladesh, scheduled to begin Tuesday, has been delayed.

6. KEY PLAYER IN BIN LADEN'S CAPTURE IS FORGOTTEN FIGURE

Shakil Afridi, a Pakistani doctor who helped track down the mastermind of the 9/11 attacks, has languished in jail for years.

7. ETHICS PLEDGE LEAVES PRESIDENT TRUMP ROOM FOR PROFIT

An AP analysis of the promises Trump made to draw a "red line" between his businesses and his administration found that, while he has kept to the letter of many pledges, he has exploited the vague language of others, creating at least the appearance that he's profiting off his presidency.

8. WHERE THE DEFENSE SECRETARY IS GOING TO STRENGTHEN RELATIONS

A half century after the Tet Offensive punctured American hopes for victory in Vietnam, Jim Mattis is visiting the former enemy to promote closer ties.

9. GROUNDBREAKING TV WEATHERMAN PASSES AWAY

John Coleman, who co-founded The Weather Channel but later drew people's anger for his open skepticism about climate change being man-made, has died at 83.

10. PATRIOTS AND EAGLES ARE SUPER BOWL RIVALS

The Patriots and Eagles will square off in Super Bowl 52, to be held on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

