Ohio man accused of plotting US attacks to be sentenced

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man who admitted he plotted to kill military members in the U.S. after receiving training in Syria is again set to be sentenced after a short delay.

Abdirahman Sheik Mohamud (ab-dee-RAH'-mahn shayk moh-HAH'-mud) is scheduled to appear in federal court in Columbus on Monday.

Court documents unsealed last year show Mohamud pleaded guilty more than two years ago to terrorism charges.

Government prosecutors want a judge to impose a 23-year sentence. They say Mohamud tried to cover up dangerous terrorist activity.

Mohamud's attorney, Sam Shamansky, argues a lengthy prison term isn't necessary.

Shamansky says the 26-year-old Mohamud recruited others when he returned home before recognizing "the immoral and illegal nature of terrorist ideology."

Judge Michael Watson on Friday delayed Mohamud's sentencing until Monday without explanation.

