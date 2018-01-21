State trooper hands out stickers to kids at lunch

LSP Trooper Carl Holiday spent his Sunday lunch giving back to some kids in the community.More >>
LSP Trooper Carl Holiday spent his Sunday lunch giving back to some kids in the community.More >>
A free, three-day health clinic in Baton Rouge wrapped up today with an unexpected rise in patients.More >>
A free, three-day health clinic in Baton Rouge wrapped up today with an unexpected rise in patients.More >>
Former LSU running back Derrius Guice is headed toward a professional career in the NFL and he has chosen an agency to represent him, an agency that has never represented an NFL player.More >>
Former LSU running back Derrius Guice is headed toward a professional career in the NFL and he has chosen an agency to represent him, an agency that has never represented an NFL player.More >>
One person was shot in the leg during a fight in downtown Baton Rouge early Sunday morning.More >>
One person was shot in the leg during a fight in downtown Baton Rouge early Sunday morning.More >>
Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash where a bicyclist was struck by two separate vehicles while attempting to cross a roadway.More >>
Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash where a bicyclist was struck by two separate vehicles while attempting to cross a roadway.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.More >>
California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.More >>
California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.More >>
University of Alabama's SGA president was arrested early Sunday morning by Tuscaloosa police on a DUI charge.More >>
University of Alabama's SGA president was arrested early Sunday morning by Tuscaloosa police on a DUI charge.More >>
Visiting the Statue of Liberty deemed a non-essential service during government shutdown that splits the must-have and the can-waits.More >>
Visiting the Statue of Liberty deemed a non-essential service during government shutdown that splits the must-have and the can-waits.More >>