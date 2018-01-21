State trooper hands out stickers to kids at lunch

State Trooper Carl Holiday hands out stickers to children at lunch (Source: Facebook)

LSP Trooper Carl Holiday spent his Sunday lunch giving back to some kids in the community.

State police shared a photo sent to them by a viewer of Trooper Holiday visiting with her grandchildren during lunch in Baton Rouge.

The post says that Holiday spent a few minutes talking with the two young kids, and handed out some junior trooper badge stickers.

"Troopers always enjoy spending time visiting with children in our community!" the post read.

