3 men shot in midtown Manhattan near Macy's, no arrests made

3 men shot in midtown Manhattan near Macy's, no arrests made

NEW YORK (AP) - Three men have been shot and wounded in midtown Manhattan in an area that is traditionally buzzing with tourists near the Empire State Building and Macy's.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon on West 31st Street. The victims were taken to a hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police say two men were arguing when one of them drew a gun and fired several shots. They say the gunshots hit the intended target and two bystanders. One of the bystanders was apparently a tourist.

The gunman and a companion fled on foot. No arrests have been made.

Neighborhood resident David Markovich says he arrived seconds after the gunfire erupted and saw the three victims lying bleeding on the ground. Markovich says police and ambulances arrived moments later.

