Derrius Guice first athlete to sign with 'Top Dawg,' agency that represents rapper Kendrick Lamar

Former LSU running back Derrius Guice is headed toward a professional career in the NFL and he has chosen an agency to represent him, an agency that has never represented an NFL player, or any professional athlete for that matter.

Guice will be the first athlete Top Dawg Entertainment will represent in their new sports division.The record label represents several musicians including Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy Q, and SZA, among others.

Friday, Guice tweeted " Me and Kendrick Lamar album coming soon."

Followed by a tweet Saturday with a photo of Kendrick Lamar next to a photo of himself.

“They were the first guys who came to me, just like LSU was the first school to offer me a scholarship,” Guice told ESPN.com's Darren Rovell. "I didn't forget that."

With Guice being the first and only athlete the agency represents at this time, he says “the focus is on me and my game plan, not on a ton of other guys.”

Guice rushed for 3,074 yards and 29 touchdowns over his three-year career with the Tigers. This past season, he rushed for 1,251 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Top Dawg Entertainment was founded by Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith in 2014. They are not the first record label to move to representing athletes. Rapper Jay Z founded Roc Nation Sports which represents Leonard Fournette, Dez Bryant, Kevin Durant, Saquon Barkley, and Todd Gurley. New Orleans native, rapper Lil Wayne founded Young Money Sports.

Guice has been in Los Angeles preparing for the NFL combine and working out with former LSU and Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.