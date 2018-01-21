Man shot in leg during overnight fight downtown

One person was shot in the leg during a fight in downtown Baton Rouge early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Lafayette Street near Florida Street, according to police.

A spokesperson for BRPD said a group of men got into a fight as bars were letting out downtown. One of the men had a gun and shot another man in the leg.

Police say the shooter fled the scene before they arrived.

The victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.