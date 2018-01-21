Vikings fans invade art museum, dress Rocky in purple and gold

A group of visiting Minnesota Vikings fans let the city of Philadelphia known they aren't afraid of the Eagles by donning one of the city's most known attraction in purple and gold.

Hours ahead of the NFC Championship Game at the Linc, Vikings fans gathered on the steps of the Art Museum of Philadelphia, where they performed their relatively new “skol chant.”

Vikings fans doing the "Skol" chant on the top of the Rocky Steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art: pic.twitter.com/nXemI2gSGJ — Ben Goessling (@GoesslingStrib) January 21, 2018

But what some Eagles fans may see as even more insulting, the Minnesota faithful also dressed the iconic Rocky Statue in purple and gold Vikings gear.

A photo of the statue appeared on Twitter, with the caption "This is our city now #STOW."

Eagles fans were quick to respond on social media.

Rocky would knock every Viking out if he saw this. Disgraceful — 76erz (@76erz_) January 21, 2018

Thats a cute lil group pic.twitter.com/QtzVUL3GzJ — Brian (@BrianBoylee) January 21, 2018

The Minnesota Vikings take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL NFC Championship game at 5:40 p.m. central standard time.

