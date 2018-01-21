Vikings fans invade art museum, dress Rocky in purple and gold

A group of visiting Minnesota Vikings fans let the city of Philadelphia known they aren't afraid of the Eagles by donning one of the city's most known attraction in purple and gold.
Hours ahead of the NFC Championship Game at the Linc, Vikings fans gathered on the steps of the Art Museum of Philadelphia, where they performed their relatively new “skol chant.”
Vikings fans doing the "Skol" chant on the top of the Rocky Steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art: pic.twitter.com/nXemI2gSGJ— Ben Goessling (@GoesslingStrib) January 21, 2018
But what some Eagles fans may see as even more insulting, the Minnesota faithful also dressed the iconic Rocky Statue in purple and gold Vikings gear.
A photo of the statue appeared on Twitter, with the caption "This is our city now #STOW."
This is our city now. #SKOL pic.twitter.com/uCE5ptob4O— Purple Prince (@purpleprince93) January 21, 2018
Eagles fans were quick to respond on social media.
Rocky would knock every Viking out if he saw this. Disgraceful— 76erz (@76erz_) January 21, 2018
Thats a cute lil group pic.twitter.com/QtzVUL3GzJ— Brian (@BrianBoylee) January 21, 2018
The Minnesota Vikings take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL NFC Championship game at 5:40 p.m. central standard time.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.