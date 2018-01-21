St. Helena Marching Band aim to raise money to perform at Six Flags

A Baton Rouge area high school marching band is hoping to raise money in order to perform on the main stage at one of the nation's largest theme parks.

The St. Helena Marching Band are attempting to raise $5,000 so their students can travel to Six Flags Over Georgia in Atlanta to perform on the park's main stage. The band has started a GoFundMe and have initiated a social media campaign to help raise the money.

The band says they also plan on using the trip as an opportunity for the students to tour Atlanta-area colleges and universities such as Clark-Atlanta University, Spelman College, and Moorehouse College.

Band Director Chesteron Frye, who started the GoFundMe, says in a Facebook post this will be a great opportunity for our students to showcase their musical talents and to get information about different colleges.

