Sheriff: Florida man slain by deputies carried assault rifle - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Sheriff: Florida man slain by deputies carried assault rifle

LAKE WALES, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man with an assault rifle was fatally shot by officers after he attacked his wife and daughter, authorizes said.

Shannon Jason Cables was killed by deputies responding to a domestic violence call at his Lake Wales home on Saturday, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Sheriff Grady Judd told the Lakeland Ledger newspaper that Cables first attacked his wife with Mace and a pool cue.

Then, Cable's daughter came to her mother's defense.

"That's when the 19-year-old actually jumped on the suspect and wrestled and choked him," Judd said. He said the pair managed to get away, and Cables fled into some woods behind the house.

The women took refuge at a neighbor's home and called police.

Deputies searched the woods with police dogs and a helicopter for two hours while the women received medical care. When the women returned home with law enforcement, deputies spotted Cables carrying an assault rifle and a shotgun coming up behind the house, Judd said.

The sheriff's office says they ordered Cables, a 46-year-old white man, to drop the weapon, but he pointed it at deputies instead, so they shot him. The deputies' races were not released.

Judd told the newspaper that investigators found shells from Cables' assault rifle outside, indicating he fired the weapon. No deputies were injured.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the sheriff's office are investigating, and the four deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Women's marches organizers hope to keep building momentum

    Women's marches organizers hope to keep building momentum

    Sunday, January 21 2018 4:27 PM EST2018-01-21 21:27:31 GMT
    Sunday, January 21 2018 11:41 PM EST2018-01-22 04:41:02 GMT
    Thousands of people poured into a football stadium in Las Vegas on the anniversary of women's marches around the world, capping off a weekend of global demonstrations for equality, justice and an end to sexual...More >>
    Thousands of people poured into a football stadium in Las Vegas on the anniversary of women's marches around the world, capping off a weekend of global demonstrations for equality, justice and an end to sexual harassment.More >>

  • California highway swamped by deadly mudslides reopens

    California highway swamped by deadly mudslides reopens

    Sunday, January 21 2018 3:47 PM EST2018-01-21 20:47:00 GMT
    Sunday, January 21 2018 11:38 PM EST2018-01-22 04:38:56 GMT
    California transportation officials say a key coastal highway swamped by deadly mudslides has reopened after a nearly two-week closure that caused traffic headaches across the region.More >>
    California transportation officials say a key coastal highway swamped by deadly mudslides has reopened after a nearly two-week closure that caused traffic headaches across the region.More >>

  • Geysers yes, Ellis Island no: Some US parks open, some not

    Geysers yes, Ellis Island no: Some US parks open, some not

    Saturday, January 20 2018 12:16 PM EST2018-01-20 17:16:44 GMT
    Sunday, January 21 2018 11:38 PM EST2018-01-22 04:38:28 GMT
    The snowy mountains and frozen lakes of Rocky Mountain National Park are still accessible to visitors, despite the federal government shutdown.More >>
    The snowy mountains and frozen lakes of Rocky Mountain National Park are still accessible to visitors, despite the federal government shutdown.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly