Arson determined to be cause of overnight fire on Addison St.

Authorities are asking for the public's assistance after fire investigators determined an overnight house fire was caused by arson.

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, firefighters with Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a reported house fire in the 2900 block of Addison St.

According to officials, firefighters arrived at the scene to find heavy smoke coming from the single-family home. When they entered the home, crews found heavy fire near the front door.

Officials say it took about five minutes to get the fire put out before it could spread. The rest of the home only received smoke damage, officials say.

Initially, investigators could not determine the cause of the fire. It was later revealed to investigators that the fire was caused by arson.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department is asking anyone with information to call Fire Investigators at 354-1419.

