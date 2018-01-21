Arson determined to be cause of overnight Addison St. fire

Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus Monday morning that sent two students and a driver to the hospital.More >>
Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus Monday morning that sent two students and a driver to the hospital.More >>
A fiery 18-wheeler crash shut down I-10 West between Baton Rouge and Lafayette early Monday morning. It happened on I-10 West just past Whiskey Bay on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge around 5 a.m.More >>
A fiery 18-wheeler crash shut down I-10 West between Baton Rouge and Lafayette early Monday morning. It happened on I-10 West just past Whiskey Bay on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge around 5 a.m.More >>
A search-and-rescue operation is underway after a woman fell off the Carnival Triumph into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday night.More >>
A search-and-rescue operation is underway after a woman fell off the Carnival Triumph into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday night.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards will be talking Monday about Louisiana's budget reform. He's going to offer his solutions to fix the state's fiscal crisis when he unveils his budget plan, as the state approaches a billion dollar fiscal cliff.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards will be talking Monday about Louisiana's budget reform. He's going to offer his solutions to fix the state's fiscal crisis when he unveils his budget plan, as the state approaches a billion dollar fiscal cliff.More >>
Baton Rouge fire crews spent part of Saturday night battling a fire. The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened at a trailer on Airline Highway just after 9 p.m.More >>
Baton Rouge fire crews spent part of Saturday night battling a fire. The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened at a trailer on Airline Highway just after 9 p.m.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.More >>
The victim sustained cuts from a razor blade to her palm and calf.More >>
The victim sustained cuts from a razor blade to her palm and calf.More >>
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now said he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.More >>
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now said he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.More >>
A 22-year-old Lyndhurst woman and her 23-year-old boyfriend are headed to prison after stealing $75,000 from her 89-year-old grandfather.More >>
A 22-year-old Lyndhurst woman and her 23-year-old boyfriend are headed to prison after stealing $75,000 from her 89-year-old grandfather.More >>
The National Weather Service and observers are reporting storm-related damage near DeKalb in Bowie County, Texas.More >>
The National Weather Service and observers are reporting storm-related damage near DeKalb in Bowie County, Texas.More >>
A Mid-South woman said she was nearly kidnapped by a driver of ride-sharing service.More >>
A Mid-South woman said she was nearly kidnapped by a driver of ride-sharing service.More >>
Three people fishing frantically wave and yell at the captain of another boat to get his attention before jumping overboard.More >>
Three people fishing frantically wave and yell at the captain of another boat to get his attention before jumping overboard.More >>
Melbourne police say the girl suffered serious puncture wounds all over her body. It happened Thursday afternoon inside of a mobile home on Rolling Rock Drive.More >>
Melbourne police say the girl suffered serious puncture wounds all over her body. It happened Thursday afternoon inside of a mobile home on Rolling Rock Drive.More >>
The local donut shop Wake N Bake Donuts came up with a clever response to the toxic Tide pod challenge that has been going around the internet and putting kids and teens in the hospital.More >>
The local donut shop Wake N Bake Donuts came up with a clever response to the toxic Tide pod challenge that has been going around the internet and putting kids and teens in the hospital.More >>