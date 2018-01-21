Arson determined to be cause of overnight Addison St. fire

Authorities are asking for the public's assistance after fire investigators determined a house fire early Sunday morning was caused by arson.

Firefighters with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a reported house fire on Addison Street, which is off Winbourne Avenue near North Foster Drive, shortly after midnight.

According to officials, firefighters arrived at the scene to find heavy smoke billowing from the single-family home. When they entered the home, crews found huge flames near the front door.

Officials said it took about five minutes to get the fire put out before it could spread. The rest of the home only received smoke damage, officials added.

"They had like a real hard time putting the fire out 'cause it was just a big blaze by the time they came and it was just a mess," said Chassity Parker, a neighbor. "But I didn't see anybody running from over there or anything like that."

She added no one has lived in the home for a few weeks.

Initially, investigators could not determine the cause of the fire. It was later revealed to investigators that the fire was caused by arson.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department is asking anyone with information to call Fire Investigators at 354-1419.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.