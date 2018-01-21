Woman struck, killed while walking across highway in West Baton Rouge

State police are urging pedestrians to maintain a heightened level of awareness after a woman was struck and killed while walking across a highway in West Baton Rouge Parish.More >>
State police are urging pedestrians to maintain a heightened level of awareness after a woman was struck and killed while walking across a highway in West Baton Rouge Parish.More >>
Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Assumption Parish where a bicyclist was struck by two separate vehicles while attempting to cross a roadway.More >>
Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Assumption Parish where a bicyclist was struck by two separate vehicles while attempting to cross a roadway.More >>
WAFB First Alert Weather team forecast.More >>
WAFB First Alert Weather team forecast.More >>
Thousands of pro-life supporters hit the streets Saturday morning.More >>
Thousands of pro-life supporters hit the streets Saturday morning.More >>
Boil advisories currently in effect.More >>
Boil advisories currently in effect.More >>
Visiting the Statue of Liberty deemed a non-essential service during government shutdown that splits the must-have and the can-waits.More >>
Visiting the Statue of Liberty deemed a non-essential service during government shutdown that splits the must-have and the can-waits.More >>
Five children were injured on Saturday when a truck drove into a playground at William Harrison Park, according to police.More >>
Five children were injured on Saturday when a truck drove into a playground at William Harrison Park, according to police.More >>
California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.More >>
California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.More >>
It’s a puzzling story and it appears the only evidence of what happened came from the missing Ohio woman's husband.More >>
It’s a puzzling story and it appears the only evidence of what happened came from the missing Ohio woman's husband.More >>