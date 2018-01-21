Woman struck, killed while walking across highway in West Baton Rouge

State police are urging pedestrians to maintain a heightened level of awareness after a woman was struck and killed while walking across a highway in West Baton Rouge Parish.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on Saturday, state police began investigating a fatal crash where a pedestrian was struck on LA 415 (N. Lobdell Hwy) south of LA 76 in West Baton Rouge Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 22-year-old Jamie Tabolinsky, of Denham Springs, state police say.

An initial investigation showed state police the crash occurred as Tabolinsky was walking across LA 415. For unknown reasons, she walked into the path of a 2016 GMC Yukon traveling northbound. The Yukon was being driven by 56-year-old Linda Simoneaux of Port Allen.

According to the report on the crash by state police, Tabolinsky was struck by Simoneaux's SUV in the right lane.

State police say Tabolinksy sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Simoneaux was properly restrained and was not injured, authorities say.

Impairment is not suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash, state police say, but a routine toxicology sample will be taken from both Tabolinsky and Simoneaux for analysis.

State police urge both motorists and pedestrians are urged to call *LSP (*577) to reach the nearest LSP Troop location to report hazardous roadway conditions or request assistance if needed.

