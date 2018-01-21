Cyclist dies after being struck by two vehicles in attempt to cross road

Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Assumption Parish where a bicyclist was struck by two separate vehicles while attempting to cross a roadway.

Shortly before 7 p.m. on Saturday, state police with Troop C were called to the scene of a fatal crash involving a bicycle and two vehicles on LA 308 near LA 1011 in Labadieville.

The crash claimed the life of 42-year-old Eugene Russell Jr., of Labadieville, state police say.

A preliminary investigation showed state police Russell was riding a Boardwalk bicycle north in the northbound lane of LA 308. A 2015 Chevrolet Suburban, driven by 35-year-old Lacy Dempster of Thibodaux, approached Russell from the behind while also traveling northbound.

According to state police report of the crash, Russell steered to the left to cross the roadway causing Dempster to break and swerve in an attempt to avoid him. Dempster was unsuccessful and struck Russell, ejecting him from his bicycle.

State police say Russell landed in the southbound lane and was struck by a 2018 Ford F-150 driven by 61-year-old Vincent Saragura of Houma.

Russell was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities say. Dempster and Saragura were restrained at the time of the crash and were not injured.

Impairment is unknown on the part of Russell and a standard toxicology report is pending through the West Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. Dempster and Saragusa gave breath samples which showed no alcohol present, state police say.

