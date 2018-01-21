Winter temps raise health risks for seniors

Seniors are wasting their time and money taking calcium and vitamin D supplements to ward off the brittle bones of old age, a new review concludes.

Seniors are wasting their time and money taking calcium and vitamin D supplements to ward off the brittle bones of old age, a new review concludes.

Even levels of air pollution deemed "safe" by U.S. government standards may shorten the life spans of seniors, new research suggests.

Even levels of air pollution deemed "safe" by U.S. government standards may shorten the life spans of seniors, new research suggests.

Air pollution can be deadly for seniors

Air pollution can be deadly for seniors

If you're a senior who's pledging to lose weight in 2018, be sure you're shedding excess fat without losing muscle and bone.

If you're a senior who's pledging to lose weight in 2018, be sure you're shedding excess fat without losing muscle and bone.

Seniors, lose the weight but not the muscle in 2018

Seniors, lose the weight but not the muscle in 2018

A Mediterranean diet may make seniors less likely to become frail and help them maintain their health and independence, new research suggests.

A Mediterranean diet may make seniors less likely to become frail and help them maintain their health and independence, new research suggests.

Mediterranean diet a recipe for strength in old age

Mediterranean diet a recipe for strength in old age

Older adults are at increased risk for hypothermia, a dangerous drop in body temperature, the U.S. National Institute on Aging warns.

Older adults are at increased risk for hypothermia, a dangerous drop in body temperature, the U.S. National Institute on Aging warns.

The number of American adults who smoke has decreased, but nearly 38 million still put their health at risk by using cigarettes, U.S. government data show.

The number of American adults who smoke has decreased, but nearly 38 million still put their health at risk by using cigarettes, U.S. government data show.

U.S. smoking rate falls, but 38 million still light up

U.S. smoking rate falls, but 38 million still light up

Chowing down on red meat, white bread and sugar-laden drinks might increase your long-term risk of colon cancer, a new study suggests.

Chowing down on red meat, white bread and sugar-laden drinks might increase your long-term risk of colon cancer, a new study suggests.

These foods may up your odds for colon cancer

These foods may up your odds for colon cancer

It's called "hot" yoga because it's practiced in sweltering temperatures, and some research has hinted that it might improve heart health more than traditional yoga.

It's called "hot" yoga because it's practiced in sweltering temperatures, and some research has hinted that it might improve heart health more than traditional yoga.

'Hot' yoga is no better for your heart: study

'Hot' yoga is no better for your heart: study

A group of former National Football League greats is urging parents not to let their children play tackle football until they're at least 14 years old

A group of former National Football League greats is urging parents not to let their children play tackle football until they're at least 14 years old

Former NFL pros push for end to kids' tackle football

Former NFL pros push for end to kids' tackle football

Older adults are at increased risk for hypothermia, a dangerous drop in body temperature, the U.S. National Institute on Aging warns.

Older adults are at increased risk for hypothermia, a dangerous drop in body temperature, the U.S. National Institute on Aging warns.

(HealthDay News) -- Older adults are at increased risk for hypothermia, a dangerous drop in body temperature, the U.S. National Institute on Aging warns.

This can be due to chronic health conditions or the use of certain medicines, including over-the-counter cold remedies.

Hypothermia occurs when your core body temperature drops to 95 degrees Fahrenheit or lower. Warning signs include:

Slowed or slurred speech.

Sleepiness or confusion.

Shivering or stiffness in the arms and legs.

Poor control over body movements.

Slow reactions.

A weak pulse.

To prevent or reduce the chance of hypothermia, older adults can take a number of steps, according to the institute.

First, ask your doctor or pharmacist if any prescription or over-the-counter medications you're taking increase your risk for hypothermia.

Then, keep the thermostat in your home to at least 68 to 70 degrees. Even inside temperatures of 60 to 65 degrees can put older adults at risk for hypothermia.

Indoors, wear long underwear under your clothes, as well as socks and slippers and a hat or cap. It's also a good idea to use a blanket or afghan to keep your legs and shoulders warm.

When going outside, wear a hat and scarf to prevent the loss of body heat through your head, and gloves or mittens to prevent the loss of body heat through your hands. Wearing several layers of loose clothing helps trap warm air between the layers.

Also, let someone know when you're going outside -- and be sure to carry a fully charged cellphone.

If you notice any of these symptoms or suspect hypothermia, call 911.

More information

The U.S. National Institute on Aging has more about cold weather and older adults.

Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.