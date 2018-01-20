Pro-life supporters march through downtown Baton Rouge

Thousands of pro-life supporters hit the streets Saturday morning.

Marching down the center of North 4th Street in downtown Baton Rouge was Sam Mistretta.

“We’re really here to stand for life, all human life,” she said.

Over half a million abortions were reported to the Center for Disease Control in 2014, several organizations participating in Louisiana Life March South want to decrease that number.

“This month is for the unborn and for those little babies who can't say, I want to live,” participant Cherie Decker said.

Brian Gunter, Outreach Director for Louisiana Rights of Life said this annual march is in an effort to give parents hope.

“We believe that mothers and fathers are ready to rise to the occasion,” he said. “Parenthood isn't a burden, it's a blessing.”

Marchers are also taking this moment to remind parents of their options, like adoption and counseling, before going through with a procedure.

“We believe that abortion should end, not only in Louisiana but in the United States of America,” Gunter said. "Our message is that every life deserves a lifetime and it's time to put an end to abortion.”

Those on the other side of the argument defend a woman's right to choose, saying the government should not interfere with that decision. Although marchers like Dr. Kathy Allen said this isn't a moment to shame parents who chose to end a pregnancy, but a moment to highlight life.

“There's no need to live in guilt or shame and there are plenty of us out here that stand in solidarity with them, and with each other to help create a culture of life," she said.

“We don't do this to make anybody feel bad. We're doing this to show that, life is beautiful and no matter what stage you're at or in, it’s beautiful,” Decker agreed.

