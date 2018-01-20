2017 Warrick Dunn Award Finalist: St. Amant RB Cade Nelson

Time and time again St. Amant handed Cade Nelson the football. Time and time again the big yardage and touchdowns followed.

Nearly 1,600 rushing yards in the 2017 season, Nelson closed in on 30 touchdowns on the ground.

Thanks largely to Nelson and his talented teammates, the Gators bounced back from a horrific flood to win 21 of their 25 games the past two seasons.

Nelson says his love of the game stems from its physicality and the bond you build with teammates.

Although a smaller running back, Nelson runs hard and aggressively.

Nelson is certainly handling his business off the field and in the classroom, clocking a high 4.6 GPA with honors courses, gifted, and talented, and an ACT score of 29.

