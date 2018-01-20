2017 Warrick Dunn Award Finalist: Dunham QB Mike Williams

260-pound quarterback Mike Williams, injured shoulder and all, made plenty of plays for the Dunham Tigers.

Williams recorded 30 touchdowns running and passing, and 2,414 yards of total offense. He had an outstanding senior season that’s been a decade in the making from his first football game until now.

Williams’ future appears to be on defense, where he recorded 6 sacks in very limited duty.

Dunham’s first district title in 25 years depended on “Big Mike’s” improved passing, racking up a 60% completion rate for 1,565 yards and 17 touchdowns.

A powerful runner, a rocket for an arm, and a finalist for the 2017 Warrick Dunn Award.

