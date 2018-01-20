2017 Warrick Dunn Award Finalist: Scotlandville Kelvin Joseph

Anywhere Scotlandville put Kelvin Joseph, he made plays.

On defense, he recorded 113 tackles, 89 of them solo. Joseph made four interceptions and forced 5 fumbles. He knocks down passes in the secondary and puts his head down to stop the run.

On special teams, Joseph hustles down the field to make sure opposing returners wouldn’t get very far, while also taking three kickoffs back for touchdowns. He’s recorded one punt return for a touchdown as well.

And in the quarterfinals of the LHSAA State Championship Tournament against Brother Martin, Joseph played offense.

Joseph won the WAFB Sportsline Player of the Week that week for his 123 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns, and taking a kickoff 90 yards to the end zone for the win.

Like Scotlandville basketball superstar Javante Smart, Joseph says he wants to write the next chapter here in Baton Rouge at LSU.

