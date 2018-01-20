Contractor arrested for fraud for fifth time

A Denham Springs man has been arrested for the fifth time on contractor fraud charges after reportedly agreeing to fix the windows of a flood-damaged home and failing to do so.

On March 31, 2017, Andrew Darian, 49, was hired to replace flood-damaged windows in a house.

The victim paid Darian $1,050 as a down payment to purchase materials and begin work. The victim says she has made multiple attempts to contact Darian, but with no success.

In a separate incident, officials say Darian signed a contract with another flood victim last February. Similarly, he promised to repair windows. The victim paid Darian a down payment of $2,000. The victim claims no work had been done in 45 days since payment was made.

Darian was arrested on January 20, 2018 and charged with felony residential contractor fraud.

