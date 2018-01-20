Autopsy results released for fetus found in sewer

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is responding to a report of a fetus found in a sewer in Shenandoah.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has released the autopsy results on a fetus that was found in a sewer Saturday.

Preliminary findings reflect it was a 268 gram male fetus with an estimated gestational age of 20 weeks. There was also no evidence of aeration in the lungs, meaning officials do not believe the fetus ever breathed. The coroner's office says these findings are consistent with a stillborn male fetus.

UNCERTAIN: Clark says they don’t have background information to determine circumstances that landed fetus in sewer; says it’s possible someone could come forward to fill in those blanks. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/o7MNlxHmTa — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) January 22, 2018

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is investigating the case as well. A sewer cleaning crew reportedly found the fetus in a sewer in the 15000 block of Shenandoah View Court on Saturday, January 20.

According to EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks, the call was received at approximately 2:40 p.m. The sheriff's office also says they will not be pursuing a criminal investigation into this case.

