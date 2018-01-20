Autopsy results released for fetus found in sewer

Before a packed committee room, Governor John Bel Edwards took the wraps off a doomsday budget scenario Monday. The plan guts TOPS, hits higher education, and includes a cut to various health programs.More >>
A Clinton man already in jail for reportedly shooting his aunt is now being charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened back in August of 2017.More >>
Police have charged one man with the shooting death of a 64-year-old man.More >>
A Baton Rouge man has been arrested on 42 charges of vehicle burglary after reportedly breaking into the same auto shop multiple times over the past month.More >>
New Orleans police a report of gunfire near a high school in Gentilly.More >>
Democrats align with a plan to reopen the federal government Senate breaks filibuster.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating after video of an assault case at a comedy club on Decker Boulevard spread via social media over the weekend.More >>
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now admits he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.More >>
A search-and-rescue operation is underway after a woman fell off the Carnival Triumph into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday night.More >>
The average price for tickets for this year’s Super Bowl between New England and Philadelphia are the most expensive for a Super Bowl ever.More >>
Emanuel Zayas, 14, had surgery in Miami to treat the benign tumor, but he later developed kidney and lung complications.More >>
Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict confirms a 2-year-old girl died at Forrest General Hospital over the weekend due to complications from the flu. Benedict said the child is from Sumrall.More >>
Military officials told CNN the Russian ship is being tracked by the USS Cole and other US Navy assets.More >>
The funeral for fallen York County Detective Michael R. Doty was held at noon Monday at Calvary Church in Charlotte, located at 5801 Pineville-Matthews Road.More >>
A Mid-South woman said she was nearly kidnapped by a driver of ride-sharing service.More >>
