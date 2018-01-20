Authorities investigating fetus found in sewer

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is responding to a report of a fetus found in a sewer in Shenandoah.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is investigating reports that a sewer cleaning crew found a fetus in a sewer in the 15000 block of Shenandoah View Court Saturday afternoon.

According to EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks, the call was received at approximately 2:40 p.m.

This investigation is ongoing. We have a crew en route and will update this story as more information becomes available.

