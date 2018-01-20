Authorities investigating fetus found in sewer

Boil advisories currently in effect.More >>
Boil advisories currently in effect.More >>
WAFB First Alert Weather team forecast.More >>
WAFB First Alert Weather team forecast.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is investigating reports that a sewer cleaning crew found a fetus in a sewer in the 15000 block of Shenandoah View Court today.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is investigating reports that a sewer cleaning crew found a fetus in a sewer in the 15000 block of Shenandoah View Court today.More >>
A Denham Springs contractor has been arrested for the fifth time on fraudulent charges after reportedly agreeing to fix the windows of a flood-damaged home and failing to do so.More >>
A Denham Springs contractor has been arrested for the fifth time on fraudulent charges after reportedly agreeing to fix the windows of a flood-damaged home and failing to do so.More >>
An investigation into an armed robbery has led to the arrest of one man.More >>
An investigation into an armed robbery has led to the arrest of one man.More >>
There's plenty that won't get done if hundreds of thousands of federal employees are barred from working until Washington reaches a budget agreement.More >>
There's plenty that won't get done if hundreds of thousands of federal employees are barred from working until Washington reaches a budget agreement.More >>
Haley owed $569 but with late fees and January`s rent the total is now $1,500.More >>
Haley owed $569 but with late fees and January`s rent the total is now $1,500.More >>
California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.More >>
California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.More >>
Emergency responders were on the scene of a deadly barge explosion on Hollinger Road in Calvert City, Kentucky.More >>
Emergency responders were on the scene of a deadly barge explosion on Hollinger Road in Calvert City, Kentucky.More >>