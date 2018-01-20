Couple arrested after attempting to cash $100k prize from stolen lotto ticket

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is investigating reports that a sewer cleaning crew found a fetus in a sewer in the 15000 block of Shenandoah View Court today.More >>
A Denham Springs contractor has been arrested for the fifth time on fraudulent charges after reportedly agreeing to fix the windows of a flood-damaged home and failing to do so.More >>
An investigation into an armed robbery has led to the arrest of one man.More >>
A Geismar woman is behind bars after authorities say she presented herself as a licensed contractor and failed to complete repairs from 2016 after being paid in excess of $62,000.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department will be hosting an open house event on Saturday, January 20, 2018.More >>
There's plenty that won't get done if hundreds of thousands of federal employees are barred from working until Washington reaches a budget agreement.More >>
Haley owed $569 but with late fees and January`s rent the total is now $1,500.More >>
It’s a puzzling story and it appears the only evidence of what happened came from the missing Ohio woman's husband.More >>
The measure would be the fourth stopgap spending bill since the current budget year started in October.More >>
