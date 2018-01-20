Maine town manager leads segregation group, promotes whites - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Maine town manager leads segregation group, promotes whites

JACKMAN, Maine (AP) - The town manager of a rural Maine community says he's the leader of a racial segregationist group, and he believes the United States would be better off if people of different races were to "voluntarily separate."

Jackman town manager Tom Kawczynski wants to preserve the white majority of northern New England and Atlantic Canada, he has told the Bangor Daily News. He moved to Maine a year ago and launched a group called "New Albion" to promote what he calls "the positive aspects of our European heritage."

American Civil Liberties Union of Maine legal director Zachary Heiden said Kawczynski's attitudes and materials are "shockingly racist." Kawczynski has defended his group as "pro-white" without being opposed to other racial groups. But he has also called Islam "the scourge of Western civilization" and incompatible with his view of American society.

Kawczynski said he doesn't run town affairs in a way that discriminates against anyone. He later told the Bangor Daily News that he suspects he'll soon lose his job in the wake of a social media backlash spurred by his activities.

Jackman Town Office officials did not immediately return a message from The Associated Press.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

