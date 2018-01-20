The Latest: 'Long slog ahead': NYC ready for women's march

(AP Photo/John Locher). In this Jan. 17, 2018, photo, Jeri Burton makes a sign in preparation for a rally in Las Vegas. A year after more than 1 million people rallied at women's marches around the world with a message of female empowerment and protest...

NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on women's marches around the world (all times local):

11:10 a.m.

Organizers of a New York City rally and march for women's rights say tens of thousands of people will take to the streets on the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Saturday's New York march will be one of an estimated 250 women's marches planned for Saturday and Sunday around the world.

The scheduled speakers include Ashley Bennett, a Democrat who was elected Atlantic County, New Jersey, freeholder last November. Bennett defeated Republican incumbent John Carman, who had mocked the 2017 women's march in Washington, D.C. with a Facebook post asking whether the women would be home in time to cook dinner.

Manhattan woman Peggy Taylor says she's "discouraged" over having to march yet again after Trump's "disastrous first year." She said she knows there's a "long slog ahead."

2:20 a.m.

Activists are returning to the streets a year after millions of people rallied worldwide at marches for female empowerment, hoping to create an enduring political movement that will elect more women to government office.

Hundreds of gatherings are planned Saturday and Sunday across the U.S. and in places such as Beijing, Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Nairobi, Kenya.

A rally Sunday in Las Vegas will launch an effort to register 1 million voters and target swing states in the midterm elections.

The 2017 rally in Washington, D.C., and hundreds of similar marches created solidarity for those denouncing President Donald Trump's views on abortion, immigration, LGBT rights and more.

Afterward, a wave of women decided to run for elected office and the #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct became a cultural phenomenon.

