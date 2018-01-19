Major interstate shutdown this week cripples capital area car repairs

The ice may have thawed along the major arteries in Baton Rouge, but car repair shops like Medine’s on Kincaid Avenue are still feeling the effects of the hard freeze.

With the interstates shut down for roughly two whole days this week, delivery of much needed parts was pushed back. Many of the vital supplies were stuck on the road and unable to able to make it into the Red Stick from Houston.

Co-owner of Medine’s Collision Center, Dominica Medine, says it put a stop to any progress for their business this week. “We were being held hostage,” said Medine. “It crippled us several ways because the interstate, several of my employees come from Prairieville, Denham Springs, the Central area and even across the river from the west side, so they weren’t able to get to work.”

Now that her employees and parts are slowly trickling in, she says they are still facing issues that are now being passed along to customers. “It’s just very frustrating because we have plenty of customers that were promised their cars this week and now it’s been put off,” said Medine.

Shop technician, Todd Roberts, says the hardest part for him was the hit to his wallet. “When you don’t do work, you don’t get paid, so it makes it really tough to sustain a lifestyle,” said Roberts.

Now that he has gotten back to work, he says the process is still slow-going. “I mean, if you don’t have the materials and parts there, you can’t do anything,” added Roberts. “Even if you can make it to work, it doesn’t mean you can work.”

At least one of the cars at the shop was supposed to be done Tuesday and remained unfinished Friday evening. While it's driveable, some key parts along the door frame just came in Friday morning. Now the car will not be ready until sometime next week.

Even though it's taking a little longer than expected, Medine says they are not sacrificing quality and just hopes her customers will understand. “I just would love for everybody to be patient through the process,” she added.

Medine expects they will be back on track with repairs in a few weeks.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.















