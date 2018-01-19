Lawmakers say they want to keep control of redistricting process in Louisiana

Lawmakers in Louisiana currently have control over the redistricting process, and it seems they have no interest in giving that power up.More >>
The Louisiana governor and attorney general returned to court Friday, this time over who gets to control a lawsuit against drug manufacturers.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, January 19.More >>
A Gonzales man has been sentenced to jail time after drugging two juvenile females and having sex with them.More >>
Former LSU head football coach, Les Miles, returned to the Capital City earlier this week after finishing two weeks of filming in Texas for his latest movie role, according to the Baton Rouge Business Report.More >>
Rocker Tom Petty died of an accidental drug overdose from taking a variety of medications to deal with a variety of ailments.More >>
California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.More >>
Two members of Chicago quit in a week’s time. Lead singer Jeff Coffey and drummer Tris Imboden leave the band.More >>
The measure would be the fourth stopgap spending bill since the current budget year started in October.More >>
Police say a man shot and killed his children and his daughter's fiancé before killing himself in White Plains.More >>
A new and dangerous trend on social media not only raised concerns of doctors but has caused retailers to take precautionary measures.More >>
Three people fishing frantically wave and yell at the captain of another boat to get his attention before jumping overboard.More >>
A group of duck hunters returned from a recent hunt in Arkansas with a whale of a tale, or rather, a turtle of a tale.More >>
Emergency responders are on the scene of a deadly barge explosion on Hollinger Road in Calvert City, Kentucky.More >>
Five-year-old Messiah McKenzie is doing okay after his mother says he was left on a Jefferson County school bus all day at Grantswood Community School.More >>
