Report: Former LSU coach Les Miles finishes third film role; coaching remains main desire

The man found guilty of killing another man and stuffing his body into a drum two years ago was sentenced to life in prison without the benefit of parole and his fiancée was sentenced to 35 years with credit for time served.More >>
Lawmakers in Louisiana currently have control over the redistricting process, and it seems they have no interest in giving that power up.More >>
The Louisiana governor and attorney general returned to court Friday, this time over who gets to control a lawsuit against drug manufacturers.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, January 19.More >>
A Gonzales man has been sentenced to jail time after drugging two juvenile females and having sex with them.More >>
Rocker Tom Petty died of an accidental drug overdose from taking a variety of medications to deal with a variety of ailments.More >>
The grandparents say they are still in shock from learning that their son and his wife were arrested this week after their children, ages 2 to 29, were found malnourished with some in shackles.More >>
The measure would be the fourth stopgap spending bill since the current budget year started in October.More >>
California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.More >>
The United States Postal Service announced in October 2017 that a pricing change would take effect on Jan. 21.More >>
Three people fishing frantically wave and yell at the captain of another boat to get his attention before jumping overboard.More >>
Two members of Chicago quit in a week’s time. Lead singer Jeff Coffey and drummer Tris Imboden leave the band.More >>
It’s a puzzling story and it appears the only evidence of what happened came from the missing Ohio woman's husband.More >>
Police say a man shot and killed his children and his daughter's fiancé before killing himself in White Plains.More >>
A viral video out of Texas has folks talking and tails wagging after a couple pulled trash out of the dog toys they had purchased from discount retailer Five Below.More >>
