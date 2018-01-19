Gonzales man sentenced for drugging juveniles, then having sex with them

A Gonzales man has been sentenced to jail time after drugging two juvenile females and having sex with them.

The 23rd Judicial District Court reports on January 8, Jose Hernandez, 39, of Gonzales, pleaded guilty to charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and three counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile. This guilty plea was the result of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Back on September 9, 2014, deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a house in Gonzales in reference to a drug complaint. When they got there, deputies found two juvenile females who appeared to be under the influence of some kind of drug. The girls were taken to a local hospital, where they were evaluated and released.

Detectives learned the two girls, along with a third juvenile female, had engaged in sexual intercourse with Hernandez in exchange for drugs over some period of time. Deputies then searched Hernandez's home and found a .38 revolver. Hernandez was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Detention Center.

After entering a guilty plea, Hernandez was sentenced to a total 12 years in prison with credit for time served. On the charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Hernandez was sentenced to 12 years without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence. For the carnal knowledge of a juvenile charges, he was sentenced to 10 years with credit for time served on each count. All of these sentences will run concurrently.

Once released, Hernandez will be required to register as a sex offender for 15 years.

