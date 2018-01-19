How major US stock indexes fared on Friday

By The Associated Press



Stocks closed higher Friday, driving several of the major indexes to record highs.

Retailers, banks and consumer goods companies accounted for much of the latest gains, which reversed modest losses from a day earlier. Energy stocks fell along with crude oil prices. Utilities also declined as bond yields hit the highest level in more than three years.

On Friday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 12.27 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,810.30, a record.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 53.91 points, or 0.2 percent, to 26,071.72.

The Nasdaq added 40.33 points, or 0.6 percent, to 7,336.38, a record.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 20.90 points, or 1.3 percent, to 1,597.63, a record.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 24.06 points, or 0.9 percent.

The Dow is up 268.53 points, or 1 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 75.32 points, or 1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 5.66 points, or 0.4 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 136.69 points, or 5.1 percent.

The Dow is up 1,352.50 points, or 5.5 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 432.99 points, or 6.3 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 62.12 points, or 4.1 percent.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.