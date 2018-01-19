SPCA of Livingston holding pet adoption event Saturday at PetSmart

The SPCA of Livingston is holding a pet adoption event on Saturday, January 20 at the PetSmart on Millerville Road.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be many furry friends looking for their forever homes. Adult dogs and puppies will be available for adoption. Other upcoming SPCA events to be held at the Millerville PetSmart include:

February 3: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

February 17 and 18: Nationals Adoption Weekend, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days

March 3: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

March 17: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Adoption screening applications are required. Adoption donations cover everything from spaying/neutering to vaccines. Each adopter will receive 30 days of free pet insurance, a puppy pack, a free bag of food, and coupons for PetSmart, while supplies last.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.