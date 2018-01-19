Longbranch Wellness Center Opens on Metairie Road

Longbranch Wellness Center, a new outpatient medication-assisted addiction treatment center located in Old Metairie, is now open and seeing patients. It is a part of Longbranch Healthcare, which also has an inpatient program at Longbranch Recovery Center in Abita Springs.

The opening of Longbranch Wellness is the largest investment in addiction treatment made in the state in the last decade.

“The purpose of Longbranch Wellness is to offer convenient, compassionate outpatient addiction treatment close to home,” said Dan Forman, chief marketing officer of Longbranch Healthcare. “People struggling with the disease of addiction can now get support while living their normal life at Longbranch Wellness or recover in the privacy and luxury of Longbranch Recovery Center. There’s a solution for addiction. No matter what substance you are struggling with, we can help.”

The Longbranch Healthcare team begins with an addiction evaluation to help determine appropriate level of care. During this evaluation, a residential treatment program or outpatient treatment program is recommended. At Longbranch Wellness, individuals receive counseling sessions, group support and medication. At Longbranch Recovery Center, individuals will take part in a 30 to 90- day inpatient treatment program in Abita Springs. The program also offers yoga, mediation, grief and loss support, recovery management and trauma-informed therapy.

“Finally, Louisiana has the comprehensive addiction recovery and wellness center it deserves,” said CEO and Founder of Longbranch Healthcare, Chris McMahon, who achieved his own sobriety nearly 17 years ago after battling an opioid addiction that nearly ended his life. “Our state has a critical need for quality addiction treatment, which is why we have assembled a team of some of the most respected, highly qualified individuals to run Longbranch Healthcare.”

Dr. Arwen Podesta, a board certified adult psychiatrist and addiction medicine specialist, is the chief medical officer of Longbranch Healthcare. She has spent the last two decades working in the public, private and academic sectors. Her priority is access to holistic addiction and dependency treatment and rational prescribing practices.

“I greatly respect the vision of Chris McMahon and this all-star treatment team of physicians, counselors and specialists that we have here,” said Dr. Podesta. “Longbranch Healthcare will be a major asset in our fight against the disease of addiction. Whether it’s alcohol, opioids or other drugs, addiction is a highly treatable illness, and our personalized programs can help.”

For more information and updates about Longbranch Healthcare (Longbranch Wellness Center or Longbranch Recovery Center), visit www.LongbranchHealthcare.com.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.